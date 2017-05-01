Shelton Herald

Fire log

On April 24 Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5, Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a chimney fire at #45 Trap Falls Road. One engine, one ladder truck and one tower truck responded.

On April 24 at 8 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #30 Summit Ridge Road. There was no fire. One engine, one rescue truck, one ladder truck and one tower truck responded.

On April 25 at 8:21 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an automatic fire alarm at the Longhorn Restaurant #838 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. The kitchen extinguishing system was activated accidentally. Two engines and one tower truck responded.

On April 26 at 9:50 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. 31 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 southbound near exit 13. Two engines responded.

On April 26 at 5:54 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at #1 Trolley Bridge Road. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. One engine and one ladder truck responded.

On April 26 at 7:10 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an odor of natural gas at #22 Scenic Hill Road. Firefighters found an empty propane tank was the cause of the odor. Two engines responded.

On April 26 at 9:44 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at #149 Hillside Avenue. There was no fire. A malfunction in the alarm system was the cause. One engine responded.

On April 27 at 5:55 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an automatic fire alarm at #6 Corporate Drive. There was no fire. A malfunction in the alarm system was the cause. One engine responded.

On April 27 at 1:21 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a public service lockout at #706 Howe Avenue. One engine responded.

On April 28 at 8:12 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #375 Bridgeport Avenue for a person stuck in an elevator. The person was safely out of the elevator shortly after the call and fire units were cancelled.

On April 28 at 10:22 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a public service lockout at #142 Indian Well Road. One unit responded.

On April 28 at 1:08 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding from the Shelton High School at #120 Meadow Street. There was no fire. the alarm was accidentally transmitted during a fire drill. One engine responded.

On April 28 at 2:29 p.m. a fire unit was sent to #51 Judson Circle for an open burning issue.

On April 28 at 5:43 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #35 Elderberry Lane. There was no fire. One engine and one ladder truck responded.

On April 29 at 3:41 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a public service call at #48 Centerview Drive. One engine responded.

On April 29 at 7:51 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #630 Howe Avenue for an electrical outlet arcing. One engine and one ladder truck responded.

On April 30 at 9:57 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at #30 Summit Ridge Road. There was no fire. smoke from cooking caused the alarm. Two engines and one ladder truck responded.

On April 30 at 5:32 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a brush fire at #58 Wakelee Avenue Extension. One engine responded.

