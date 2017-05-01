Kristina Hogan, 32, of New York was arrested and charged with third degree assault and disorderly on April 30. Hogan’s bond was set at $500 and she appeared in court May 1.

Craig Erin Sheehy, 34, of Shelton was arrested and charged with five counts of criminal violations of a protective order on April 30. Sheehy’s bond was set at $2,500 and appeared in court May 1.

Jonathan Torres, 25, of Bridgeport was arrested and charged with sixth degree larceny on April 30. Torres’s bond was set at $500 and is scheduled to appear in court on May 15.

Jose Carrasquillio, 45, of Bristol was arrested and charged with second degree failure to appear on April 29. Carrasquillio’s bond was set at $2,500 and is scheduled to appear in court on May 12.

Domingos Gomes Martins, 58, of Shelton was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain proper lane on April 28. Martins’ bond was set at $500 and he’s scheduled to appear in court May 12.

Joshua Pires, 26, of Shelton was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, failure to obey a stop sign, and possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana on April 28. Pires’s bond was set at $500 and he’s scheduled to appear in court May 12.

Delon Love, 23, of New York was arrested and charged with second degree failure to appear on April 28. Love’s bond was set at $1,500 and is scheduled to appear in court May 15.

Maria Luisa Lebron-Diaz, 48, of Derby was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, third degree assault and criminal violation of a protective order on April 26. Lebron-Diaz’s bond was set at $10,000 and appeared in court on the same day as her arrest.

Frank Terry, 46, of Bridgeport was arrested and charged with two counts of a criminal violation of a protective order on April 25. Terry’s bond was set at $10,000 and he appeared in court on April 26.

Joseph Spear, 35, of Shelton was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a firearm on April 25. Spear’s bond was set at $5,000 and he’s scheduled to appear in court on May 3.

Lamar Farrell, 26, of Bridgeport was arrested and charged with second degree failure to appear on April 24. Farrell’s bond was set at $5,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on April 8.

Quadry Keyshaun Bines, 20, of Stratford was arrested and charged with sixth degree larceny, third degree criminal trespassing, possession of alcohol by a minor and forgery of symbols of value. Bines was released on a promise to appear in court on May 8.

Christian Pierre, 22, of Shelton was arrested and charged with second degree breach of peace on April 24. Pierre’s bond was set at $500 and appeared in court on April 25.