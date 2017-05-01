Shelton Herald

Obituary: Daniel R. Capozzi, 66, of Shelton

By Shelton Herald on May 1, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Daniel R. Capozzi, 66, of Shelton, employed by Target and also Brew Printing, died April 30, at Gardner Heights Health Care Center, Shelton.

Born in Bridgeport on Feb. 23, 1951, son of the late Daniel L. and Evelyn Ianniello Capozzi.

Survived brother-in-law, Anthony Drew of Trumbull and nephews, David Drew of Milford and Daniel Drew of New Haven, several cousins in the Ianniello and Capozzi families, and friends.

Also predeceased by sister, June Drew and a niece, Pamela Drew.

Services: Thursday, May 4, 10 a.m., St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Lane, Shelton. Entombment will follow in the St. Monica Mausoleum of Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Fire log Next Post Crime log
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress