Obituary: Daniel R. Capozzi, 66, of Shelton

Daniel R. Capozzi, 66, of Shelton, employed by Target and also Brew Printing, died April 30, at Gardner Heights Health Care Center, Shelton.

Born in Bridgeport on Feb. 23, 1951, son of the late Daniel L. and Evelyn Ianniello Capozzi.

Survived brother-in-law, Anthony Drew of Trumbull and nephews, David Drew of Milford and Daniel Drew of New Haven, several cousins in the Ianniello and Capozzi families, and friends.

Also predeceased by sister, June Drew and a niece, Pamela Drew.

Services: Thursday, May 4, 10 a.m., St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Lane, Shelton. Entombment will follow in the St. Monica Mausoleum of Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.