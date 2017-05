Shelton High’s boys volleyball team swept Daniel Hand of Madison, 3-0 (25-21, 25-9, 25-23), on Monday.

Coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaels are now 8-3. Hand is 2-9.Tyler Nolan set up the attack with 24 assists.

Jarrett McCurdy was the top hitter with 11 kills, along with three digs and three aces.

Patrick Devaney had eight kills to go with two blocks.

Matt Wojslaw tacked on six kills, two digs and an ace.

John Hartmann had eight kills for Hand.