Baseball: Gaels lose to unbeaten Amity Spartans

Pat Winkel had three hits and two RBIs and Jack Nolan collected three RBIs on two hits in leading the undefeated Amity Regional High of Woodbridge baseball team to an 8-1 SCC win over Shelton High on Monday afternoon.

Four Amity pitchers limited the 5-7 Gaels to three hits.

Shelton scored its lone run in the third on an RBI single by Mike Kennedy, who also pitched one and one-third innings of relief, striking out three batters in the seventh.

Joe Zoppi and Matt Hunyedi had Shelton’s other hits. Both were singles.

Carl Kopf started and took the loss for Shelton.

Amity improved to 12-0 in pursuit of its fifth straight Class LL state title.

