Shelton Herald

Housatonic River Clean Up Saturday

By HAN Network on May 2, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, News, Regional · 0 Comments

The Housatonic River Clean Up Green Sweep 2017 will be held Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Boats and trucks are needed for the effort.

Volunteers should check in at either the Birdseye boat ramp in Stratford or the Sunnyside boat ramp behind Sunnyside School in Shelton.

The forecast calls for showers. Volunteers are being reminded to dress according, wear appropriate footwear, and to take bug spray and sunblock should they be needed. Gloves, bags and a river clean up T-shirt will be given to participants.

Anyone needing community service hours should take forms to be signed.

Children should be supervised by a guardian.

Large groups can email [email protected] to get the signup form so that participants/parents can fill it out ahead of time.

The event will be held rain or shine.

Questions may be emailed to [email protected].

A young volunteer participates in the 2016 Housatonic River Clean Up.

A young volunteer participates in the 2016 Housatonic River Clean Up.

Related posts:

  1. Open forum on Long Island Sound Blue Plan Nov. 16
  2. Call for Entries: IMAGES photography contest
  3. Wish kid gets to race alongside idol
  4. Getting away to the Galapagos Islands

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Lauretti needs Klarides Next Post Baseball: Shelton to meet Fairfield Prep at Harbor Yard
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress