Shelton High’s boys golf team dropped a 158-174 decision to Amity High on Tuesday.

Leading the Gaels were Jeff Santos 40, Mike Davis 41, Quint Hynes 44, Isaiah Merced 49 and Tim Hafele, 52.

Ryan Pethigal took home medalist honors with a 36 for the Spartans (7-1).

Charlie Csejka shot a 38, followed by Anthony Taddei 39, John Ahern 45 and Alec Prete 49.