Adopt-a-Dog: Marigold

Marigold is a sweet and loving dog. She enjoys carrying around her “baby.” She would make a fine companion and family pet. She gets along with children and other animals. She has been spayed, vaccinated, tested for disease and microchipped. Her adoption fee is $15 to qualified applicants.

Visit Marigold and the other animals available for adoption at Stratford Animal Control, 225 Beacon Point Road. Please consider making a tax deductible donation of limited ingredient pet food, kitten food, clumping cat litter or gift cards to pet supply stores.

For hours and more information visit stratfordanimalrescue.org/hours.html