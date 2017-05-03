Shelton Herald

Adopt-a-Dog: Marigold

By HAN Network on May 3, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Marigold

Marigold

Marigold is a sweet and loving dog. She enjoys carrying around her “baby.” She would make a fine companion and family pet. She gets along with children and other animals. She has been spayed, vaccinated, tested for disease and microchipped. Her adoption fee is $15 to qualified applicants.

Visit Marigold and the other animals available for adoption at Stratford Animal Control, 225 Beacon Point Road. Please consider making a tax deductible donation of limited ingredient pet food, kitten food, clumping cat litter or gift cards to pet supply stores.

For hours and more information visit stratfordanimalrescue.org/hours.html

Related posts:

  1. Adopt-a-Pet: Rosie
  2. Adopt-a-Cat: Cheeko
  3. Chuckles needs a home
  4. Boscoe needs a home

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Save Our Shelton looks to raise funds for legal defense Next Post Violet needs a home
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress