Shelton Gaels clinch Housatonic Division track title

The Shelton High boys track and field team clinched the Housatonic Division championship for the first time in over 35 years with a 91-59 win Tuesday at Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford.

The Gaels won in throws, 20-7.

Edward Radzion placed first in the shot put with a distance of 50-01 and the discus with a toss of 107-05.

Matt Bean recorded his personal best javelin throw to win the event with a 139-03.

Tony Perez threw for 138-02 and Michael Casinelli placed third in 130-01 to complete the sweep.

Shelton jumpers held off a talented Lyman Hall group and matched the overall jumping scores 18 points even.

Jamiy Burey won the long jump with a 19-09.5, and David Samedi came in third with a 18-11.5.

Ethan Shuster placed second in the high jump with a leap of 5-06.

Freshman Tom Killian placed third in the pole vault by clearing 7-06.

Triple jumpers Shuster (40-09), Zach Deptula (39-02) and Burey (38-08) swept the final jumping event of the day.

On the track, the Gaels took a decisive 53-34 edge.

The 4×100 relay team of Camerin Gumbs, Ethan Shuster, Nick Andrade, and Matt Bean coasted home with a time of 45.2.

The Shelton hurdlers continued their dominant dual meet record by sweeping the 100 high hurdles, as Deptula led for a 15.6 followed by Shuster (16.2) and Neeraj Badshah at 16.3.

Deptula won the 300 meter hurdles with a 41.9. Badshah took third at 45 seconds.

Gael sprinters continued their productive day, as Gumbs finished first in the 100 meter dash with a 11.2. Andrade placed third with an 11.8.

Bean won his third event of the day in the 200 with a sprint of 22.9, with Gumbs on his heels to finish second with a 23.4.

The middle distance team also scored often on the track, as sophomore Josh Sacoto won the 800 meter run with a 2:06.5 and sophomore Zach Muller finished third with a 2:10.

Burey took a second place in the 400 with a run of 53.1 seconds, with sophomore Martin Kovachev third with a 55.3.

Finally and fittingly, the Gaels managed to clinch the victory with coach Gambardella’s distance team.

Always reliable sophomore Robert Dillon won the mile run with a 4:41.3.

Sophomore Tyler Pineau recorded a personal best 4:59 to snatch up the third place point.

Pineau put the Gaels over the points threshold and clinched the win with his second personal record of the day, a 10:54 two mile.

The Gaels improved to 7-0 and will compete at the Amity Midnight Invitational this Friday Night and then next week at North Haven for their final head to head competition of the season.

The playoffs await the newly crowned Housy Champs the following week at the East Sectional Meet, a competition the boy’s indoor team won this past winter.