Boys volleyball: Shelton completes sweep of Masuk

The Shelton High boys volleyball team defeated Masuk, 3-0 on Wednesday, to complete a seasonal sweep over the Panthers on Cancer Awareness Night at Shelton High.

The Gaels, who brought their record to 9-3, won on game scores of 25-21, 25-19, 25-21.

Junior Jarrett McCurdy led the Gaels’ attack with 15 kills.

Senior Patrick Devaney added 11 kills, along with seven digs and two blocks.

Matt Wojslaw had nine kills, along with three blocks.

Setter Tyler Nolan had 30 assists.

For 5-8 Masuk, Alex Barrett had six kills.

Kevin O’Connor and Tristan McDonough added three each.