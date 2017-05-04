This year is a municipal election year, and in November voters will cast a ballot for several local boards including the Board of Aldermen, Board of Education, Planning & Zoning Commission, Board of Apportionment and Taxation and the Library Board.

A better Shelton starts with candidates, and elected officials, who share your values. Have you ever considered running for office or getting involved in the issues that matter most to you locally?

Shelton Democrats welcome you to join them as they’re forming a slate of candidates for this fall, and volunteers to support them. Consider getting involved locally this year either by seeking office or supporting those that do.

Contact Shelton Democrats Vice Chair Jimmy Tickey at [email protected] if you are interested in learning more about our candidate process and other ways to get involved.

The Shelton Democratic Town Committee is the official organization of the Democratic party in the city of Shelton.