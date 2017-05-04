Shelton Herald

Shelton Democrats in search of candidates and volunteers

By Shelton Herald on May 4, 2017 in Community, Lead News, Politics & Elections, Town Government · 0 Comments

This year is a municipal election year, and in November voters will cast a ballot for several local boards including the Board of Aldermen, Board of Education, Planning & Zoning Commission, Board of Apportionment and Taxation and the Library Board.

A better Shelton starts with candidates, and elected officials, who share your values. Have you ever considered running for office or getting involved in the issues that matter most to you locally?

Shelton Democrats welcome you to join them as they’re forming a slate of candidates for this fall, and volunteers to support them. Consider getting involved locally this year either by seeking office or supporting those that do.

Contact Shelton Democrats Vice Chair Jimmy Tickey at [email protected] if you are interested in learning more about our candidate process and other ways to get involved.

The Shelton Democratic Town Committee is the official organization of the Democratic party in the city of Shelton.

Related posts:

  1. Letter: ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’
  2. Letter: David who?
  3. Letter: Response to Simonetti
  4. Rides to the polls by Bialek campaign
Previous Post Kennedy Center honors supporters, consumers Next Post May events hosted by Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress