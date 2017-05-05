Multi-sports summer camps

Future Stars will be conducting multi sport summer camps at Sports Center of Connecticut (Rinks at Shelton) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with options for early drop off and lunch.

The camp is for boys and girls 5-12 years of age.

These camps are sponsored by Trumbull, Monroe and Shelton Recreation, with sessions beginning the week of July 11 and ending July 29.

Register at any of the above Recreation Departments or online by going to futurestarssportsacademy.

Any questions, call 203-926-6822 or email @ [email protected]