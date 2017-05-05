Obituary: Michael Eugene Wieziolowski, 87, of Shelton

Shelton Herald

May 5, 2017

Michael Eugene Wieziolowski, 87, of Shelton, husband of 60 years to Katherine (Yazdzik) Wieziolowski, died April 12, in Bishop Wicke Health Care Center.

Born in Dickson City, Pa. on Sept. 29, 1929, son of the late Dr. Francis and Victoria (Jarmusik) Wieziolowski; U.S. Army, Korean War veteran.

He started his career at Raybestos where he was employed for more than 28 years before accepting a position at the City of Shelton overseeing the transfer station for 22 years before his retirement.

Besides his wife, survivors include children, Deborah Basso and her husband, Gregory, Elaine Corris and her husband, Richard, Kathryn Sapiente and her husband, Joseph, grandchildren, Joseph, Spencer and Ashley Sapiente, sister, Antoinette Abbott and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brother, Frank Wieziolowski.

Burial: Lawn Cemetery, Shelton.

Memorial contributions: Swim Across the Sound, St. Vincent’s Medical Center Foundation, 2800 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606 or Bishop Wicke Health Care Center, 584 Long Hill Ave., Shelton, CT 06484.

Riverview Funeral Home, Shelton.

