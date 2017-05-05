Shelton Herald

Shelton man arrested for possession of cocaine

By Shelton Herald on May 5, 2017 in Community, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Shelton Police arrested a Shelton man for allegedly making a sale of cocaine at the Riverwalk.

On Thursday May 4, downtown Police surveillance witnessed and subsequently arrested Matthew Samatoski, 20, of Richard Boulevard in Shelton for allegedly making a hand-to-hand drug transaction while on Canal Street.

Samatoski was observed by undercover detectives who then stopped and arrested him. Samatoski was allegedly found to be in possession of cocaine, was charged with illegal possession of narcotics and given a Derby Superior Court date of May 14.

Shelton undercover Detectives will continue to monitor the downtown area for illegal activity and Patrol units will continue to make a presence in the area.

