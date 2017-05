Shelton High’s boys volleyball team improved to 10-3 with a 3-0 victory over Kolbe Cathedral on Friday.

Patrick Devaney had 13 kills, three digs and three blocks for coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaels.

Matthew Wojislaw had an ace, 12 kills and a block.

Ryan Stachelczyk had three aces, three digs and two kills.

Kolbe’s Arlande Monrose had two aces, four digs, six kills and a block.

Bryan Villa had eight digs and Tom Nguyen five assists.