Boys lacrosse: Shelton’s Schiffer stonewalls Masuk

Shelton High’s boys lacrosse team, behind a solid goaltending effort from Tim Schiffer and execution on fast breaks, defeated host Masuk of Monroe 7-5 on Saturday.

Schiffer made 12 saves, several of them from point-blank range, as coach Matt Read’s Gaels improved to 5-6 and the Panthers fell to 7-4.

Connor Greene scored three goals and had an assists to lead the Gael offense.

Casey Brennan netted two goals. Nick Pavone had a goal and two assists.

Nick Pagluiso had a goal. Jake Camerino added an assist.

The Gaels led 3-1 at the half and went ahead by four goals in the third quarter.

Shelton’s defensive effort was led by Jake Roberts, Camerino, Tim Higgins, Jack Carr and Paul Ferrigno.