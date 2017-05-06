Shelton Herald

Boys lacrosse: Shelton’s Schiffer stonewalls Masuk

By Andy Hutchison on May 6, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Shelton High’s boys lacrosse team, behind a solid goaltending effort from Tim Schiffer and execution on fast breaks, defeated host Masuk of Monroe 7-5 on Saturday.

Schiffer made 12 saves, several of them from point-blank range, as coach Matt Read’s Gaels improved to 5-6 and the Panthers fell to 7-4.

Connor Greene scored three goals and had an assists to lead the Gael offense.

Casey Brennan netted two goals. Nick Pavone had a goal and two assists.

Nick Pagluiso had a goal. Jake Camerino added an assist.

The Gaels led 3-1 at the half and went ahead by four goals in the third quarter.

Shelton’s defensive effort was led by Jake Roberts, Camerino, Tim Higgins, Jack Carr and Paul Ferrigno.

Related posts:

  1. Boys lacrosse: Xavier Falcons top Shelton
  2. Boys lacrosse: Shelton falls to Darien
  3. Boys lacrosse: Amity tips Shelton
  4. Boys lacrosse: Gaels lose to Norwalk Bears in OT

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Boys volleyball: Shelton sweeps Kolbe Cathedral
About author

Andy Hutchison


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress