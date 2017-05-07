Track: Shelton’s Robert Dillon among the best

The track within William Johnson Stadium has showcased some of the better runners in the state over the years, and Saturday’s Amity Midnight Meet in Woodbridge was no exception.

The final event of the evening, the boy’s 5K was a who’s who in local distance runners, including defending state champ Cheshire’s Brendan Murray, Fairfield Prep’s Drew Thompson, Danbury’s Bradley Fox, Amity’s own Kyle Beaudette, and even a talented visitor from Shepaug Valley, New York named Sean Parker.

But there’s a new name bursting onto the scene this year, and he wears a orange “S” on his chest, Shelton sophomore Robert Dillon.

Dillon proved he belongs with the best around when he bested his personal best time in the 5000-meter run by over 30 seconds with a time of 15:32:21, resetting the school record by nine seconds.

This is Dillon’s second record-breaking time on the season, and the Gaels third record re-set in the past seven days.

Dillon’s teammates and classmates also had a nice night in the 5000.

Matthew Richard ran a 17:14, and another sophomore, Tyler Pineau completed his stellar week with his third PR in the last five days with a 17:52.

Edward Radzion won the shot put with a throw 48-08 and won a silver medal in the discus with a 112-11.

Ethan Shuster and Zach Deptula continued their dominance in the hurdles, finishing first and second with times of 15:82 and 15.89.

The Gaels will fuel up with a pasta party in Shelton on Monday Night, thrown by a group of parents, and will travel to North Haven to take on the host team and Career Magnet.

The Gaels then roll into the postseason schedule the following week with the SCC East Sectionals.