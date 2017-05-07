Men’s softball: Sweeps dominate VISL opening week

The Valley Independent Softball League launched its 2017 season with a trio of sweeps.

BTX Global Logistics opened with a pair of victories over Buzz & Hank’s Potato Factory.

Taking a 3-2 lead in the first, BTX stayed on top the entire game to post a 13-7 win in the opener. After a four-run third expanded the lead to 7-3, the score stood at 10-7 going into the seventh when BTX plated three more runs to cap off the victory.

Scott Gallo, Drew Accumondo, Joe Cecio and Nick Bacarella each banged out three hits to lead a balanced 19-hit BTX offense.

A.J. Gallo and winning pitcher Chris Smith added a pair apiece. Ken Schofield and Dan Larkin were best for the Spudsters with two safeties each.

The nightcap evolved into a tight eight-inning affair with BTX eking out an 11-10 win.

Highlighted by triples by Cecio, Accumondo and Scott Gallo, a four-run first gave BTX the early edge. After a single tally in the third upped the lead to 5-0, Buzz & Hank’s offense awoke to put up four runs in the top of the fourth to reduce the gap to 5-4.

BTX managed to maintain a slight edge until the top of the seventh, when Buzz & Hank’s rallied for four to take their first lead 10-7.

However, BTX staged their own rally, a three run comeback, to knot the score at 10-10.

After zeroing Buzz & Hank’s in the top of the eighth, BTX scored the decisive run with two outs when Bacarella scampered home after a double by Cecio.

Cecio, who also tripled, and Smith, again the winning pitcher, led the victors with three hits each.

Nico Pirulli, J.D. Digirolamo, Scott Gallo and Accumondo contributed a pair apiece.

Ryan Osborne and Schofield were best for the Spudsters, with three base knocks each. Gilbert Fernandez and Schofield had two apiece.

Militia-Bad News Bears

It took a while before the Militia offense to kick into gear, but once it did it was in overdrive the rest of the evening as Militia recorded a 25-13 and 14-2 sweep over the Bad News Bears.

The Bears took charge early in the opener. plating four runs in the first inning and five more in the top of the second to jump out to a 9-0 lead.

Beginning with three in the bottom of the second, Militia began to close the gap. They trailed 10-6 after three and 13-11 after four before erupting for nine in the fifth and five more in the sixth to pull away to the win.

Bill Bogen led the way offensively with a 6 for 6 performance.

Rob Quinones and Justin Guillette banged out four hits each while Tyler Leopizzo, Angel Cruz, Mason Laccone and winning pitcher Andrew Chapman contributed three apiece.

Jon Petruny went 5 for 5 to spark the Bears at the plate.

Jim Mikita and Lou Criscuolo notched three safeties each.

In the nightcap, Militia picked up where they left off, plating six in the top of the first highlighted by an inside-the-park three run homer.

After the Bears answered with one in the bottom of the frame, Militia added four more in the second, including another three-run inside the park homer, this one by Chapman, to establish an insurmountable 10-1 lead.

Guillette was Militia’s big banger, collecting three hits including his four bagger and a triple.

Leopizzo also had three hits while Quinones and Chapman, who again twirled the win, garnered a pair apiece.

Chris DiCostanzo was best for the Bears with two base hits.

Mike Rose was tagged with the mound loss in both games.

Porky’ Cafe/Mutiny-Rex Marine

Porky’s Cafe/Mutiny inaugurated their season with a pair of wins over Rex Marine.

In the opener, Porky’s/Mutiny came out of the starting gate strong, tallying five runs in the top of the first inning to lead all the way in a 10-6 win.

Rex closed to within two, 6-4, after three, but Porky’s/Mutiny bumped the lead up to 9-4 by the top of the sixth to essentially lock up the victory.

Jeff Giarratano, Dave Tokarz and winning pitcher Mike Marchese led the way at the plate with a pair of safeties apiece.

John Fair was a perfect 4 for 4 while Wayne Britto banged out three hits for Rex Marine.

Tom Kavanaugh’s inside the park grand slam home run capped off an eight-run fourth that fired Porky’s/Mutiny on to a 21-9 come from behind triumph in the nightcap.

After single runs were exchanged in the first, Rex Marine plated four in the top of the second to take a 5-1 lead.

Porky’s/Mutiny answered with three in the bottom of the frame.

Rex was on top 6-4 going into the bottom of the fourth when Porky’s/Mutiny batted around to take the lead for good with their eight run rumpus culminating with Kavanaugh’s bases loaded clout.

They completed the win by outscoring Rex 9-3 the rest of the way.

Brian Steel and Sean Qualey both went 4 for 4 to spark the victor’s offense.

Anthony Savo, Marchese, who again was winning pitcher, and Kavanaugh. who totalled five RBIs, each added a pair of hits. Enzo Zanfardino drove in four runs.

Matt Barr went 3 for 3 while driving in three runs for Rex.

Rod Marriott, John Schepp, Dave Gallo, Jeff and Kevin Bryce each notched two safeties apiece.