Obituary: Arlene Kurtz, 72, of Shelton

Arlene Kurtz, 72, of Shelton, retired nurse at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, wife of the late David Kurtz, died April 25, in Griffin Hospital.

Born in Dickson City, Pa. to the late Edward and Victoria Lukowski.

Survivors include son, Roy Wheaton and his wife, Enid Perez of Florida, two brothers, Gerald J. Lukowski and James Lukowski and his wife, Gabriele, all of Seymour; several grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by son, Michael Wheaton, brothers, Thomas, Robert and Edward Lukowski, sister, Joan Roche and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Lukowski.

Burial: Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull.