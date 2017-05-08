Obituary: Barbara Edith Bailey, 99, of Shelton

Barbara Edith Bailey, 99, of Shelton, administrative assistant for the Bridgeport Council of Churches, died April 30, at Bishop Wicke Health Center.

Survivors include niece, Janet (husband Howard) Van Iderstine, nephews, Duane and Russell Bailey and her grandnephews, Lee (Wife Ellen) and Keith Van Iderstine and her great-grand nephew, Parker.

Also predeceased by parents, Ira and Edith Bailey, brother, Herbert Bailey and sister, Marion Moore.

Burial: Lawncroft Cemetery.

Memorial contributions: Women’s Fellowship of Unity Hill U.C.C.

Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull.