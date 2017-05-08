Friends of the Shelton Libraries will be holding their semi-annual book sale at Plumb Memorial Library, 65 Wooster Street, in Shelton beginning May 16.

Thursday is Preview Night with an admission fee of $5 for this time only. Hours are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 19 the hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20 is half price day, hours are from 10a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday is Fill A Bag Day, we supply the bags for $5, you can fill it with as many books as you can fit in the bag, with the exception of CD’s and DVD’s. These items will be sold at Friday’s prices. This is the only sale this year where valuable and old books will be available for sale.