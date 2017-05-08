A Shelton man was arrested on a search warrant for allegedly growing marijuana out of his Shelton residence.

Shelton Police said they were alerted of marijuana being grown at a local residence back in March before obtaining a search warrant for the residence of Anthony Martino, 38.

Officers concluded the search warrant for the residence and later applied for an arrest warrant for Martino, according to a statement released by Detective Chris Nugent of the Shelton Police.

On Monday, May 8, Shelton Police responded to the address of Martino, to serve an arrest warrant, which was issued in relation to the search warrant at his residence in March.

Upon officers arrival to the residence, Martino ran on foot and attempted to hide in the backyard from officers, according to Nugent.

“After a short period of time Martino then resurfaced and surrendered himself to Police,” said Nugent.

Martino was taken into custody on the arrest warrant and charged with illegal cultivation of marijuana and two counts of risk of injury to a minor. He posted a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on May 22 at 9 a.m.