Obituary: Casey C. Convertito, 28, of Shelton

May 8, 2017

Casey C. Convertito, 28, of Shelton, died May 6, at home.

Born in Bridgeport on Dec. 28, 1988, daughter of Ralph and Nancy Aliberti Convertito of Shelton.

Casey was a graduate of Shelton High School class of 2007 and the Renasci Academy of Hair Design.

Besides her parents, survivors include two brothers, Corey Convertito and his wife, Johannah of New Milford and Kyle Convertito and his companion, Taryn Kuchar of Derby, two nieces, Mila and Violet, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Also predeceased by grandparents, Joseph and Dolores Convertito and Ralph and Antoinette Aliberti.

Services: Wednesday, May 10, 10:30 a.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 11 a.m., St. Lawrence Church, Shelton. Calling hours: Wednesday, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

