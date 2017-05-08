Obituary: David R. Biondi, Esq., 75, of Shelton

David R. Biondi, Esq., 75, of Shelton, corporate and private practice attorney, husband of Patricia Sedita Biondi, died May 6, at Connecticut Hospice, Branford.

Born in New York, N.Y. on Aug. 14, 1941, son of the late Nicholas and Honora Murphy Biondi. Attorney Biondi held numerous senior legal positions through his career (including at companies such as Gulf & Western, Paramount and Raybestos) and appeared in high-ranking federal and state courts. In addition, he represented numerous governments in various international transactions and also was a contributor on U.S. tax and pension regulatory matters.

Besides his wife, survivors include seven children, David Biondi II (wife Katherine) of Mesa, Ariz., Peter Biondi (wife Christine) of Trumbull, Brian Biondi of New Orleans, La., Terri Rohan (husband Alex) of Stamford, Christopher DeSanctis (wife Deneen) of Staten Island, N.Y., Donamarie Oligino (husband Todd) of Daniel Island, SC and David DeSanctis (wife Christina) of Trumbull, brothers, Dr. Richard Biondi (wife Cindy) of Beacon Falls and Lawrence Biondi of Milford, and sister, Christina Macejak (husband Edward) of Madison, 18 grandchildren; one great-grandchild, several nieces and nephews, and his two dogs.

Also predeceased by brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Robert and Susan Biondi.

Services: Thursday, May 11, 11 a.m., St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Rd., Shelton. Calling hours: Wednesday, 4-7 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Connecticut Hospice Inc., 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405.