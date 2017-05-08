Obituary: Herbert Ward Hope Jr., 96, of Rockville, Md.

Herbert Ward Hope Jr., 96, of Rockville, Md., husband of the late Anna Jane Hope, chief product engineer of Jenkins Valve Co. of Bridgeport, died Feb. 12, at the Shady Grove Adventist Hospital, Rockville, Md.

Born in New Haven on Aug. 13, 1920, son of the late Herbert Ward Hope Sr. and Elizabeth Davidson Hope; U.S. Navy veteran, World War II.

Survived by children, Sally Beth Buckner and her husband, Leigh of Maryland and Ward Hope and his wife, Beth of The Villages, Fla., grandchildren, Thomas Hope of Milford, Christopher Hope of Shelton, and a great-grandson, Andrew Hope.

Memorial service with Masonic Ritual will be held on Friday, May 19, 2 p.m., Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia. Calling hours: Friday, May 19, noon-2, prior to service. Graveside committal service with full military honors will directly follow in the Huntington Lawn Cemetery, 24 Lane St., Shelton.

Memorial contributions: Knights Templar Eye Foundation, 1033 Long Prairie Road, Suite 5, Flower Mound, TX 75022.