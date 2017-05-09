St. V’s hosts MVP health fair May 20

St. Vincent’s Medical Center will host its MVP Health Fair on Saturday, May 20, from noon-3 p.m., at Sports Center of Connecticut, 784 River Road (Route 110), Shelton.

Mammography screenings will be available in St. Vincent’s mammography coach. Call 203-576-5500 for an appointment.

Representatives from Cardiology, Family Birthing and Orthopaedics also will be on site to conduct blood pressure screenings, sugar screenings and to provide guests with information to help keep their families healthy.

For more information, visit stvincents.org.