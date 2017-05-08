Shelton Herald

Obituary: Carol Moriarty Weber, 71, of Shelton

Carol Moriarty Weber, 71, of Shelton, case manager for the State of Connecticut Department of Mental Retardation, died May 1, at home.

Born in Oakland, Calif. on Aug. 29, 1945, daughter of the late John F. and Lillian Hawkins Moriarty.

Survivors include children, Robert Weber of Milford and Laura Ward and her husband, Ron of Hamden, a nephew, Christopher Kelley of Southington and longtime companion, Nicholas Ferreira of Shelton.

Also predeceased by sister, Barbara Kelley.

Memorial contributions: The Lustgarten Foundation, 1111 Stewart Ave., Bethpage, NY 11714.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.

