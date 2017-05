Shelton High’s boys volleyball team defeated Xavier-Middletown, 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-17) on Monday.

Patrick Devaney had three aces, two digs, seven kills and five blocks for the Gaels (11-3).

Matt Wojslaw had three aces 11 digs, six kills and three blocks.

Jarrett McCurdy had an ace, two digs and 13 kills.