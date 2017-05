Shelton High’s boys lacrosse team defeated Wilbur Cross, 14-6, on Monday.

Casey Brennan scored four goals for the Gaels.

Nick Pavone had three goals and three assists.

Connor Greene had two goals and three assists.

Nick Pagliuso scored two goals with two assists.

Jake Camerino and Tom Lindberg had goals.

Matt Wadeka and Matt Rice had assists.

Tim Schiffer made eight saves.