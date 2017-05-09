Obituary: Anthony J. Vitale, 85, of Trumbull

Anthony J. Vitale, 85, of Trumbull, design engineer, husband of Theresa Marchionni Vitale, died May 7, at home.

Born in Bridgeport on June 11, 1931, son of the late Sabatino and Josephine Oddi Vitale.; U.S. Air Force veteran, Korean War.

Besides his wife, survivors include four children, Deborah Convertito of Trumbull, Sharon Spinosa and her husband, Michael of Shelton, Valerie Vitale of Trumbull and Anthony Vitale and his wife, Ann of Easton, a brother, Frank Vitale of Naugatuck, eight grandchildren, great-grandson, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Also predeceased by a brother, Peter Vitale.

Services: Wednesday, May 20, 9 a.m., St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Calling hours: Tuesday, 4-7 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.