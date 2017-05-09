The Lauretti for Governor 2018 campaign will be sponsoring a fundraiser, “Connecticut is Ready for LAURETTI,” on Monday May 22 at the La Sala Hall, (Sons of Italy), located at 73 High Street in Derby. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails, followed by Durante Family Dinner at 6:30 p.m.

There is a $50 minimum donation and a $100 maximum donation. Tables reservations can be made through Anthony Simonetti, at 203-605-7712 (Call or Text)