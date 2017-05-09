WTNH, WCTX, and MyTV will no longer be carried on your XFinity lineup

Some residents were upset to hear that their cable provider, XFINITY from Comcast, plans to cut some local stations from its lineup later this month due to changes in its agreement with the stations’ owner, Nexstar Media Group.

Michael Parker, senior vice president of Comcast Western New England, recently sent a letter to its customers describing the changes in the company’s contract.

“We are writing to let you know that effective May 23, 2017, WTNH, ABC and WCTX MyTV will no longer be carried on your XFinity lineup. This is due to changes in our business agreement with the station’s owner that no longer allows Comcast to offer these stations in the same manner that it has in the past. These stations are based outside of your local broadcast area and provide same network programming that’s carried by other stations that serve your broadcast area … We understand that some programming at WTNH and WCTX may be of interest to you and we apologize for any inconvenience the change may cause. Thank you for being an Xfinity customer.”

Xfinity Vice President of Communications Kristen L. Roberts explained that in Fairfield County, towns served by Comcast are having stations cut due to zoning designations set by Nielsen, which provides television ratings to networks.

“This region is designated by Nielsen as part of the New York television market, and as Hartford/New Haven stations, WTNH and WCTX are considered ‘out-of-market broadcasters’ in Fairfield County. Our practice is to not pay twice for largely duplicative programming, as that could further impact customers’ bills. Connecticut local news and entertainment can still be found on the XFINITY TV lineup on WVIT-NBC, WFSB (CBS) and WCCT (CW), as well as through the Connecticut Public Television Stations. In terms of ABC programming, Xfinity TV customers can continue to watch all of ABC’s network programming via WABC, the local New York ABC station for the area and WWOR, the local MyTV station for the area. Syndicated programming carried by WTNH (e.g. Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, etc.) can be found on the local ABC affiliate for that area on Xfinity TV.”

Shelton resident and XFINITY customer Brad Harris said he’s now in search of a new place to get all of his weather updates.

“I was shocked that they would drop channel 8 which is basically the local station for this area,” said Harris. “I used to depend on NewsChannel 8 for the weather.”

XFINITY from Comcast is the largest cable provider in the country, serving nearly 110 million customers in 41 states.