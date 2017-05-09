Shelton Herald

By Shelton Herald on May 9, 2017

David Dirk Vanakin, 49, of Shelton was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal violation of a protective order on May 5. Vanakin’s bond was set at $15,000 and he appeared in court May, 8. Vanakin was also arrested on May 4 and was charged with second degree breach of peace.

Daniel Paul Sciuto, 35, of Derby was arrested and charged with use and possession of drug paraphernalia on May 4. Sciuto’s bond was set at $500 and he is scheduled to appear in court May 18.

Jacek Miketta, 56, of Bridgeport was arrested and charged with evading responsibility, driving while under the influence, failure to renew license, and failure to maintain a proper lane on May 2. Miketta’s bond was set at $500 and is scheduled to appear in court May 16.

Jamie Wells, 50, of Southbury was arrested and charged with criminal violation of a protective order on May 2. Wells’s bond was set at $1,500 and appeared in court May 3.

Daniel John Cusano, 37, of Beacon Falls was charged with second degree failure to appear on May 1. Cusano’s bond was set at $3,150 and appeared in court May 1.

 

