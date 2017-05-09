Track & field: Gaels complete perfect regular season

The most consistent source of points for the unbeaten Shelton High boys track & field team this season has been the hurdle squad, and they did not disappoint in the regular season finale up at North Haven on Tuesday.

The Gaels defeated North Haven (99-51) and Career Magnet (116-36) to move to 11-0 on the regular season.

Each a defending state champion, Ethan Shuster and Zach Deptula led another Gaels scoring surge on the track in the high hurdles. The senior captains placed first and second with times of 15.3 and 15.5 respectively, and along with a personal record for classmate Neeraj Badshah (15.5), the hurdle squad swept the event.

The Gaels took a commanding lead and ran away with the meet from there.

All three Shelton relay teams won its races, and underclassmen stepped in and stepped up to the competition all over the track.

Juniors Brian Toole and Kelan Smith, sophomore Sam Kocurek, and senior captain Matt Wells took the 4x800m relay.

Sophomores Camerin Gumbs and Martin Kovachev, freshman Michael Rodia, and junior Matt Bean won the 4×100.

In the final relay, sophomores Zach Muller, Kovachev and Sebastian De Los Santos raced with freshman teammate Andrew Jack to win 4×400.

Gumbs at 11.4 and Rodia with a PR of 11.7 placed second and third in the 100 meter dash, and Gumbs followed with a second in the 200 with a 23.7.

Matt Bean took a second place in the open 400 with a 51.7.

Sophomore Khaleed Dawkins took bronze with a 55.8.

Sophomores Josh Sacoto at 2:05.7 and Zach Muller with a PR of 2:06.3 placed first and second in the 800.

Sophomore Matthew Richard won the mile with a 4:45.3.

The newly minted multi-record holder sophomore Robert Dillon won the 3200 with a 9:47.2.

Richard placed second timing in at a PR of 10:45.8.

The hurdle squad wasn’t done.

Shuster took first in the 300H at 43.0, Deptula was hot on his heels with a 43.4, and Badshah pulled off yet another personal best with a 44.2.

The Gaels also pulled their weight in the field events.

Freshman Zach Prindle vaulted 8-06 and high jumped 5-04 for second and third place finishes.

Senior captain Jamiy Burey long jumped 18-08, and Shuster triple jumped a 40-07.5 for a pair of silvers.

Junior Edward Radzion took first place finishes in the shot put with 49-02.5 and the discus with a 109-10.

Juniors Michael Casinelli with a 134-03 and Matt Bean with a 124-02 launched the javelin for a second and third place.

With the win, Shelton completed its first undefeated season in ages, and the locals now roll into post-season competition at the SCC East Sectional Meet on May 16.