The corner of Commerce Drive and Bridgeport Avenue will soon see an additional 38,450 square feet of retail and office space.

R.D. Scinto Inc. is knocking down an existing brick office building to make way for three retail structures and 199 parking spaces. The building being demolished, which once housed Tetley Tea headquarters, is on a hill and highly visible from the nearby busy intersection.

The 5.3-acre parcel will be re-graded to eliminate the steep terrain, with driveway entrances to be built on Commerce Drive and Bridgeport Avenue. The Bridgeport Avenue driveway will be restricted to right-hand exit and entrance only to prevent vehicles from crossing over the busy thoroughfare.

On Tuesday, the Planning and Zoning Commission approved final detailed development plans for the site as part of a new mixed-use Planned Development District.

Engineer James Swift, representing R.D. Scinto, said the retail complex would have “a little bit of a different look for Shelton.”

Two businesses have committed to moving to the property — Starbucks in a stand-alone 2,000-square-foot building with a drive-thru window, and the Spotted Horse Tavern, a restaurant with an establishment in Westport. The complex should have another unknown restaurant as well. Outdoor dining should be offered.

The largest building, at 30,450 square feet, will be closest to Bridgeport Avenue and have two stories in the front but be only one story high when viewed from the rear. The second floor might be occupied by non-retail establishments.