From Winners to Losers key topic on Education Day in Bridgeport

Marvin Findling of Fairfield, author of From Losers to Winners: Breakthrough a Bryant High, will be the post-lunch speaker at Education Day, sponsored by Leadership Greater Bridgeport, on Thursday, May 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Roosevelt School.

Findling’s book tells the story of students in Bryant High’s Retail Work Program, who were classified as losers dismissed from regular classes for being disruptive and undisciplined. Through the Retail Work Program they built confidence, forged relationships. The hands-on approach included school-based employment, which helped build a 100 percent graduation rate and 90% college attendance rate.

Connecticut Commissioner of Education Dianna Wentzell will discuss the state of education in Connecticut at 9 a.m.

Dr. Chris Clouet, superintendent of Shelton schools, will discuss Design Education in Education: Quilting Our Past and Present into a Model for the Future at 10 a.m.

Dr. Aresta Johnson, superintendent of Bridgeport schools, will give an update on schools in the Park City at 11 a.m.

After tours of Roosevelt School, a panel including University of Bridgeport Dean of Students Edina Oestreicher, Sacred Heart University Vice Provost for Special Academic Programs, and Steven Mark, English professor and chairman of the Housatonic Community College Center for Teaching, will discuss Innovation in Higher Education.

