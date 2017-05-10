Obituary: Evelyn Olivieri Rosa, 82, of Shelton

Evelyn Olivieri Rosa, 82, of Shelton and Bridgeport, insurance adjuster with the former C R & L Bus Co. of Bridgeport, wife of the late John J. Rosa, died May 8, at Northbridge Health Care.

Born in Bridgeport on April 1, 1935, daughter of the late Michael and Mary Spotlo Olivieri. Survivors include daughter, Donna M. Rosa-Susek and her husband, David of Missouri, a son, James V. Rosa of Shelton, six grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by a brother, Daniel Olivieri, a sister, Marie Gardella and daughter-in-law, Laurie Rosa.

Services: Wednesday, May 17, 10:30 a.m., St. Andrew Church, 435 Anton Street, Bridgeport. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. There are no calling hours.

Memorial contributions: Swim Across the Sound, c/o St. Vincent’s Medical Center Foundation, 2800 Main St., Bridgeport, CT 06606.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.