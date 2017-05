Shelton High’s boys volleyball team earned a 3-1 (17-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-22) victory over Newtown on Wednesday.

Coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaels are now 12-3 on the season.

Newtown is 6-8.

Matt Wojslaw had 11 digs, 19 kills and three blocks.

Patrick Devaney had eight digs, 11 kills and five blocks.

Ryan Stachelczyk had three aces, 17 digs and five kills.

Newtown’s Ardi Kodzodziku had 18 kills.