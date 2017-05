Casey Brennan scored five goals and had an assist to lead the Shelton High boys lacrosse team to an 11-3 victory over West Haven on Wednesday.

Nick Pagliuso had three goals and an assist for coach Matt Read.

Nick Pavone had a goal and two assists.

Matt Rice had a goal and an assist.

Connor Greene had a goal.

Matt Wadeka had an assist.

Tim Schiffer made 10 saves.