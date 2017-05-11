Shelton Herald

Boys golf: Hamden tops Shelton, 172-182

By Shelton Herald on May 11, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Shelton High’s boys golf team lost to Hamden High, 172-182 at Brownson.

Jeff Santos, 41; Mike Davis, 44; Quint Hynes, 49 Colin Brown, 48; and Tim Hafele 53 led the Gaels.

Alex Aurora medaled for Hamden with a 36.

Related posts:

  1. Boys swimming: Shelton defeats Hamden
  2. Baseball: Shelton knocks off previously-unbeaten Hamden
  3. Boys track: Shelton sweeps quad
  4. Golf: Xavier tops Shelton

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Watch Today: Straight Talk with Tracey asks 'Is the Kid Alright?'
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress