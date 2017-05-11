Boys golf: Hamden tops Shelton, 172-182

Shelton High’s boys golf team lost to Hamden High, 172-182 at Brownson.
Jeff Santos, 41; Mike Davis, 44; Quint Hynes, 49 Colin Brown, 48; and Tim Hafele 53 led the Gaels.
Alex Aurora medaled for Hamden with a 36.
