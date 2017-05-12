OBITUARY: David M. Paparella

David M. Paparella, age 59, of Apple Valley, CA, formerly of Shelton, CT died peacefully on April 11, 2017 at home with his family by his side. David was born in Bridgeport, CT on January 4, 1958, one of four children to the late Michael J. Paparella, Jr. and the late Georgia P. Paparella.

He is survived by his partner of more than 30 years Maurice Gruner, whom he married in December 2014, and their son Ethan. He is also survived by his brothers Michael Paparella, III of Great Falls, MT and Paul Paparella of Paradise Valley, AZ and by his sister Roseanne Simanavage of Crown Point, NY as well as his nieces and nephews Suzanne, Steve, Katie, Matthew, Wendy, John, Josh and Joe. He is also survived by his beloved Aunt Gigi (Virginia) Smith of Schenectady, NY, and cousins Mandy, H.J., Gemma, Amanda, Robert, Michael, Mark and Joseph.

David was a member of Huntington Fire Company #3. Through high school he worked as a volunteer at Griffin Hospital in Derby. David became a truck driver soon after graduating Shelton High School in 1976 which led to him buying his own rig and traveling over the road. In 1980, he got off the road and drove a school bus in Shelton. David was also a videographer for Shelton High football during his time as a bus driver. Later that school year he joined the band Thunderidge and became their sound engineer. Following his love for music he moved to California in 1983 where he met his new best friend Claudia and worked at her company, ProAudio, in Burbank, CA as an equipment technician. He had the good fortune to work with dozens of celebrity musicians. In 1985 while still at ProAudio he had the opportunity to become a partner in the startup company RBJ Computer Systems, also in Burbank CA where he remained for more than 28 years. David spent most of those years as a hardware technician and software programmer. After selling his ownership in RBJ and retiring from the escrow automation industry they moved to Apple Valley along with his parents and son. For many years, David and Maurice cared for Michael and Georgia until their passing.

David enjoyed the symphony, concerts in the park, home remodeling projects, quick trips to Vegas, skiing and most recently riding his motorcycles. He loved attending his nephew Matthew’s football games which helped grow his passion for football over the past few years. He also enjoyed traveling with the birthday group of Maurice, Claudia, Paul, Danne, Patric, and Gayle. Of course nothing was better than a cocktail by the pool or a family gathering playing Pinochle.

A memorial service for David will be celebrated on Saturday, June 10, at 11 a.m. at Sunset Hills Memorial Park in Apple Valley, CA. In lieu of flowers the family has asked you donate to your local public school music program in David’s name. Something that was very near and dear to his heart.

— From the family