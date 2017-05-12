Shelton Herald

Girls tennis: Gaelettes drop 4-3 decision to Law

Shelton High was edged out, 4-3, by the Jonathan Law girls tennis team on Friday.

Shelton is 5-7; the Lady Lawmen are 8-8.

Singles: Victoria Contaxis (L) def. Sejal Bhargawi 6-1, 6-2; Monica Pydipati (L) def. Natalie Ferris 0-6, 6-1, 6-3; Maya Sobh (S) def. Clarissa Sawatzky 6-0, 6-1; Sarah Glover (S) def. Maeve Rourke 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles: Trisha Brady/Brianna Arnold (L) def. Lindsay Shanahan/Elise Wardell 6-2, 6-4; Vicky Kostour/Zoe Rogers (S) def. Deepika Senthilnathan/Meghana Jaladanki 6-2, 6-3; Bridget Sanchez/Daniella Berg (L) def. Jessica Weiss/Eunice Kim 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.

