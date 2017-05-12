Softball: Shelton blanks Hamden, makes states

Shelton High’s softball team clinched a state playoff berth with a 13-0, five-inning mercy-rule blanking of visiting Hamden High on Friday afternoon.

The Gaelettes poured it on with seven runs in the first inning and, by the end of two innings, matched their game total from an 11-10 win over Hamden on April 20.

Shelton improved to 8-9 and Hamden fell to 7-10.

Sara Rivera tossed the shutout and struck out four batters.

She allowed two hits, walked one, and hit a batter.

Shelton’s offense was aided by four walks and two hit batsmen in the opening inning.

Mackenzie Bures, Lillian Rivera and Sara Rivera had singles in the opening frame.

Lillian Rivera had three hits and Sara Rivera and Bures each had a pair of singles.

Byrana Heuser and Kayla Resto also had hits for the Gaelettes.