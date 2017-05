Shelton High’s boys volleyball lost to unbeaten East Hartford in five sets on Friday.

With Coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaels, now 12-4, led 2-1 when East Hartford (13-0) took the match with with wins in the fourth (33-31) and fifth (16-14) sets.

Ryan Stachelczyk had 22 digs, Matt Wojslaw 17 kills and Patrick Devaney seven blocks.

East Hartford was led by Rafael Cruz III (20 kills) and Jonathan Trail (19 kills).