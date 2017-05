Shelton High’s boys lacrosse team will be after its sixth consecutive win when the Gaels host Hamden High Monday at 7 p.m.

The Green Dragons have won three straight.

Shelton improved to 8-6 in its last outing, a 6-4 victory over Branford High.

Casey Brennan had three goals.

Luke English, Tim Higgins and Nick Pavone had the other goals.

Tim Schiffer made 11 saves to stop Branford, now 9-4.