Obituary: Thomas James Kochis, 75, of Shelton

By Shelton Herald on May 14, 2017 in Obituaries

Thomas James Kochis, 75, of Shelton, retired machine operator for Handy & Harman, husband of the late Diane Marie (Lewis) Kochis, died May 11, in St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Born in Bridgeport, to the late Paul and Jennie (Berta) Kochis.

Survivors include daughters, Dina Kozlowski (husband Andrew) of Derby and Stephanie Villalobos (husband Victor) of Shelton; three grandchildren, Victoria and Jacob Villalobos and Chloe Kozlowski; five brothers and sisters, Yolanda Tuz (husband Nick), Paul Kochis (wife Julie), Gloria Smith (husband Tom), Jack Kochis (wife Helen) and Valerie Adintori (longtime companion Leslie Wargo) and many nieces and nephews.

Services: Monday, May 15, 9:45 a.m., Cyril  F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 10:30 a.m., at St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Road, Trumbull. Burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

