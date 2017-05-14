Obituary: Carolyn T. Mayeux Hallinan, 73, of Monroe

Carolyn T. Mayeux Hallinan, 73, of Monroe, registered nurse at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, wife of the late William A. Hallinan, died May 9, at St.Vincent’s Medical Center.

Born in Norwich on May 11, 1943, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Buzon Mayeux. Survivors include children, Sean Hallinan and his wife, Erin of Branford, Shannon K. Viteretto and her husband, Scott of Monroe and Erin Scinto and her husband, Robert of Shelton, brothers, Peter Mayeux and his wife, Mary of Ohio, Daniel Mayuex of Georgia, a sister, Cindy Mayeux of Oklahoma, three grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions: Swim Across the Sound c/o St. Vincent’s Medical Center Foundation, 2800 Main St., Bridgeport, CT 06606.

