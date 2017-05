Obituary: Steven William Simeonidis Sr., 65, of Shelton

Steven William Simeonidis Sr., 65, of Shelton, director of engineering at St. Vincent’s Hospital, died May 10.

Born in Fort Lee, N.J. to the late Stephen and Pauline Simeonidis.

Survivors include his soul-mate, JoAnne Varga Simeonidis, children, Steven William Simeonidis Jr., Sara Simeonidis and David Ribnicky, and Jennifer Simeonidis and Bryan Galik, eight grandchildren, and stepchildren, Wendy Varga, Sharon and Michael Bean, and Susan and Patrick Williams.

Memorial contributions: The American Cancer Society, 38 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854 or at cancer.org.

