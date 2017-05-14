Obituary: Harold R. Sorensen, 80, of Shelton

Harold R. Sorensen, 80, of Shelton, executive at City Carting, husband of Lorraine Bosco Sorensen, died May 9, at Connecticut Hospice in Branford.

Born in Bronx, N.Y. on June 10, 1936, son of the late Harold and Agnes Andersen Sorensen; U.S. Navy.

Besides his wife, survivors include three children, Chris Sorensen and his wife, Tina Cornell, Amy Sorensen and her husband, Charles Wisniewski, Peter Sorensen and his wife, Cristy and four grandchildren.

Services and burial will be private. The family will receive friends at Lorraine’s home on Wednesday, May 17, from 5-8 p.m.

Memorial contributions: CT-ASRC – Autism Services & Resources of Connecticut, 101 N. Plains Industrial Road, Wallingford, CT 06492 or to NEHSA, New England Healing Sports Association, PO Box 2135, Newbury NH 03255.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.