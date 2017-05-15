Griffin Hospital talk offers Caregiver’s Toolbox

Griffin Hospital’s Healthy U program and The Valley Senior Services Council will host a free presentation on skills and techniques that caregivers can use to help loved ones diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 at the hospital, 130 Division St., Derby.

“The Caregiver’s Toolbox” will feature a presentation by Maria Tomasetti, of The Alzheimer’s Association, on care methods for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, including communication strategies and helpful activities.

The series wraps up on Thursday, June 8 at 5:30 p.m., with a variety of presentations on caregiving from area resources, including Wesley Village UMH, Sunset Shores, Griffin Hospital Lifeline, Alzheimer’s Association, TEAM, Valley Transit District and Agency on Aging. The presentations will be followed by a panel discussion and Q&A.

A light dinner sponsored by Valley Senior Services Council (VSSC) and their Valley United Way Special Needs Grant and Griffin Hospital Lifeline will be provided at 4:30 p.m. Participants are invited to bring their loved one whom they provide care.

Space is limited, so registration is required. Call 203-732-1511 or register online on the Griffin Hospital events calendar at griffinhealth.org.